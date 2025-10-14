State: 'Hold [Bionca Ellis] Accountable For What She Did to That Child'

- Watch Live
Jillian Piteo presents the closings in Bionca Ellis' trial, telling the jury to 'hold her accountable for what she did to that child and his mother.' Ellis has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in connection to Julian Wood's death. (10/14/25) MORE
