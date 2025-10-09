Detective: Cut to 3-Year-Old Julian's Back Was So Deep it Sliced His Lung

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Det. Sean Ventrice photographed victim Julian's fatal wounds at hospital, including the cheek wound that cut his tongue and back wound that sliced his lung. Ventrice also collected the knife at the scene and detailed crime scene photos. (10/9/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?