Detective: Cut to 3-Year-Old Julian's Back Was So Deep it Sliced His Lung

Det. Sean Ventrice photographed victim Julian's fatal wounds at hospital, including the cheek wound that cut his tongue and back wound that sliced his lung. Ventrice also collected the knife at the scene and detailed crime scene photos. (10/9/25) MORE

Knife Det. collected at the Ellis crime scene

