Detectives: Boots glued to victim’s feet in fatal fetish encounter

VISTA, Calif. (Court TV) — A California woman who allegedly asphyxiated a man by placing a plastic bag over his head during what prosecutors describe as a fatal fetish encounter has been bound over for trial.

Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam appeared at Wednesday’s hearing, partially shackled, after the judge denied a defense request to remove all restraints, citing the absence of a jury. Dr. Debra Berry, a deputy medical examiner, testified that Michael Dale’s cause of death was asphyxia due to a plastic bag on the mouth. She ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Rylaarsdam is set to be arraigned on September 27, and her request for bond was denied. The judge declined to specify a level of murder, saying it would be up to the jury to decide if there was evidence of implied malice.

Prosecutors presented evidence suggesting Dale had arranged to pay Rylaarsdam for fetish activities in April 2023. Detective Chris Zack from the Escondido Police Department testified about text messages found on Rylaarsdam’s phone showing communications between her and Dale.

The messages included requests for Dale asking Rylaarsdam to “buy boots and glue them on his feet with gorilla glue” and “pour gorilla glue into his eyes,” according to the detective’s testimony. Money was offered for these activities.

Andrew Smith, Dale’s roommate, testified that he heard Dale’s voice saying, “Can we stop? I’ll pay you more money to stop,” before calling 911. Smith said Dale had lived in the house for only about 5 days and had told him he would have a visitor.

Officer Daniel Edwards, the first responding officer, testified that he found Dale lying on his back with Rylaarsdam providing CPR. The victim appeared unconscious with his arms bound above his head, tape around his wrists, legs bound by a clear wrap and black boots.

Videos allegedly found on Rylaarsdam’s phone showed Dale with wrists bound and wrapped in Saran Wrap from the thighs down. There was also pink duct tape around his mouth and head and a plastic bag over his head, Edwards testified.

The detective said the videos showed Rylaarsdam saying, “Maybe I should tighten up your neck,” and later recording herself with a motionless victim.

Text messages between Rylaarsdam and her husband were also presented, with the detective testifying that the husband expressed being “excited and turned on” by the photos she sent him. These messages were sent minutes before the 911 call was made.

During cross-examination, Berry acknowledged that Dale had a high blood alcohol level and other medical conditions that “could contribute to asphyxiation coming on earlier.”

Defense attorneys noted that Rylaarsdam did not flee the scene, performed CPR on Dale, and waited for police to arrive. She was not arrested that night and was cooperative when questioned the following day. Rylaarsdam was charged with murder in March 2025.

