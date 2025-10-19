Detroit mother and son charged with murder of son’s teen girlfriend

DETROIT (Scripps News Detroit) — A mother and son have been charged in connection with the murder of Detroit teen London Thomas.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged 23-year-old Jalen Pendergrass of Inkster and 49-year-old Charla Pendergrass of Clawson in connection with Thomas’ killing.

Both were arraigned on the charges on Friday. Jalen was remanded to jail, and Charla was given a $5 million cash bond.

According to the prosecutor’s office, both Jalen and Charla Pendergrass are in custody and charged each with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors say that Thomas was Jalen Pendergrass’ girlfriend.

“I want justice for my granddaughter. I want them to get the maximum penalty they can get for my granddaughter, ” said Jestina Martin, Thomas’ grandmother.

On April 5, prosecutors say Thomas was reported missing to the Inkster Police Department. She was last seen around 4 a.m. when she was allegedly dropped off at Jalen Pendergrass’ house.

Inkster police, Detroit police, the FBI and Michigan State Police began investigating, and on April 26, Thomas’ body was found in an SUV in Southfield that had reportedly been parked there for two weeks.

Prosecutors said that a male friend of Charla Pendergrass contacted Inkster police on April 26. He told prosecutors that Charla Pendergrass called him and asked him to transport a sealed plastic bin.

Police say that he received and placed the bin in an SUV on Millard Street in Southfield on April 11, the same SUV where Thomas’ body was found.

“The evidence shows that Defendants Jaylen and Charla Pendergrass allegedly committed the homicide of Ms. London Thomas,” prosecutors say.

“I am proud of the excellent work that has been done in this case. It has taken countless hours of investigation and diligent work by the Michigan State Police, the Detroit Police Department, and the FBI. As a result of that work, we have been able to charge and bring the perpetrators of this cruel and deadly crime to justice,” Worthy said in a statement.

Jalen Pendergrass was arrested and charged in connection with a previous case, and Charla Pendergrass was previously arrested on charges of lying to a peace officer, but those charges were later dismissed.

“I don’t sleep good at night since this happened ’cause I’ve been praying for justice,” Martin said. “I miss her so much. I miss talking to my grandbaby because she always called me and was like Grandma, I love you, and I miss her. I got her pictured all over my house.”

Their attorneys say both maintain their innocence and are expected to plead not guilty.

“While it seems so many have wrested judgment and already arrived at the conclusion that he (Jalen) is responsible and that he’s the killer, I hope people will let the evidence play itself out and respect the process,” said Jalen’s attorney Adam Clements.

“I want to see what the new evidence is that they all of a sudden come forth in the middle of the night, arrested these folks and say we’re here now, we’ve got a case. What’s the evidence?” said Carla’s attorney, Terry L. Johnson.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.