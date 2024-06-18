DOCS: Man charged in stabbing wanted to kill everyone inside the house

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Scripps News West Michigan) — Courts levied a $2M cash-only bond against Ricardo Castillo Monday afternoon as disturbing details were revealed about the attack.

The decision sending a clear message. “This is as big as it gets — this case, it’s as scary as it gets,” says Kent County Judge, Sarah Smolenski during court proceedings Monday. “It’s as horrific as it gets, and it puts all of us in a fear zone like no other.”

Castillo is the suspect in Saturday morning’s stabbing of an 11-year-old girl.

Kent County Undersheriff Bryan Muir called him a “monster” Saturday.

“My job is a Marine Corps recruiter for the Marines,” Castillo told Judge Smolenski on Monday.

Investigators note Castillo told them he broke into the home with the aim of killing everyone inside. Detectives say surveillance cameras captured Castillo entering the home and taking his shoes, socks, and pants off before grabbing a knife from the kitchen.

The sheriff’s office told the court he went upstairs, expecting to attack people in their bedrooms. The first few doors he found locked. The first unlocked door he found led to the master bedroom where the husband and wife were sleeping.

Castillo told police he decided to quietly close the door and look for an easier target.

Eventually, he found a room where the 11-year-old girl lay — a part of a sleepover at the home.

Castillo told investigators he planned to sexually assault the girl’s body after killing her, taking his underwear off before attacking.

“That’s the biggest thing, that’s usually a little more difficult to show, is that intent,” explains Kent County Prosecutor, Chris Becker.

The girl’s screams caused Castillo to stop the stabbing and awoke some of the other people in the home.

Minutes later a 911 caller from the home told dispatchers a man covered in blood had broken in around 3 a.m. and was being held at gunpoint.

Deputies found Castillo still in the bedroom with a bloody knife next to him.

The 11-year-old is expected to survive her injuries following surgery on her shoulder.

Investigators say there is no connection between Castillo and the homeowners or the girl who was stabbed, adding to the shock of the situation.

“I think that’s usually what people default — that this is something that always happens,” says Becker. “[But] it is rather rare when we do see it. And it’s a horrible situation any time it does happen.”

Castillo faces up to life in prison for assault with intent to murder, as well as other charges of first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and carrying a weapon with unlawful intent— plus a charge of illegal entry for a separate incident in Rockford hours earlier.

Castillo’s next court date is scheduled for June 26 followed by a Preliminary Hearing on July 3.

This story was originally published by Scripps News West Michigan, an E.W. Scripps Company.