Ellen Greenberg documentary premieres as case ruling reversed

A new Hulu documentary series is bringing renewed attention to the controversial death of Ellen Greenberg, a 27-year-old Philadelphia first-grade teacher who was found stabbed more than 20 times in her apartment in 2011.

“Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg” premieres on Hulu as the case continues to generate questions about how her death was initially ruled a suicide despite evidence that forensic experts say points to homicide.

Greenberg was discovered dead by her fiancé, Sam Goldberg, on January 26, 2011, in their Philadelphia apartment. Goldberg told police he had to break into the apartment because the door was locked from the inside. In his 911 call, Goldberg indicated that Greenberg had stabbed herself and fallen on a knife.

The Philadelphia medical examiner initially ruled Greenberg’s death a homicide but switched the ruling to suicide just four months later after a closed-door meeting with Philadelphia police and the district attorney’s office. The change meant there would be no criminal investigation into her death.

However, in a dramatic reversal 15 years later, former Philadelphia medical examiner Dr. Marlon Osbourne changed his opinion and now says Greenberg was killed. The reversal came as jury selection began in the family’s civil lawsuit against the city, which was later settled with an agreement that the current medical examiner would reexamine the case.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michelle Dupree, who appears in the Hulu documentary series, expressed disbelief that the case could possibly be ruled a suicide. She noted that there are only five official manners of death: suicide, homicide, accident, natural, or undetermined.

The evidence that has troubled experts includes 10 stab wounds to Greenberg’s back, along with what forensic pathologist Joseph Scott Morgan described as textbook strangulation marks on her neck and wrists. Experts in the documentary noted they had never seen anyone stab themselves in the back during their investigations of stabbing suicides.

Greenberg’s parents have spent their life savings trying to prove their daughter did not take her own life. Her mother expressed complete disbelief at the suicide ruling, saying she never considered suicide as a possibility for even one second. She described the emotional impact of hearing the suicide determination as being like getting hit in the stomach and having the air knocked out of her lungs.

The case has garnered attention in the true crime community and was highlighted at CrimeCon by Nancy Grace, who urged the audience to join the fight for justice. Grace noted that Greenberg’s family has developed a close relationship with her and said they can’t even bear to visit their daughter’s gravesite.

The autopsy revealed Greenberg suffered more than 20 stab wounds to her neck, chest, and the top of her head, along with 11 bruises found in various stages of healing all over her body. Experts suggest this pattern indicates she may have been a victim of domestic violence.

Goldberg has never been charged in connection with Greenberg’s death and has not been named as a suspect or person of interest. Dr. Osbourne’s recent reversal cited new information that raises questions about whether Greenberg’s fiancé was witnessed entering the apartment before placing the 911 call, whether the door was actually forced open as reported, and whether Greenberg’s body was moved by someone else inside the apartment at or near the time of her death.

The Philadelphia medical examiner’s office has agreed to reopen the case with the current examiner reviewing the evidence. In February, the office announced that the manner of death should be amended to something other than suicide, though experts note there are only five official manners of death: natural, accidental, suicide, homicide and undetermined.

The documentary series premieres on Sept. 29 on Hulu.

