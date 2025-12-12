Epstein estate photos of Trump, Clinton released by House Democrats

Posted at 2:36 PM, December 12, 2025
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats released a selection of photos from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, including some of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and the former Prince Andrew, as pressure mounts for greater transparency in the long-running sex trafficking investigation.

Trump with Unknown Women

This undated, redacted photo released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee shows Donald Trump standing with a group of women. (U.S. House Oversight Committee)

The 19 photos released by Democratic lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee were a small part of more than 95,000 they received from the estate of Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges. The photos released Friday were separate from the case files that the Department of Justice is now compelled to release.

The photos were released without captions or context and included a black-and-white image of Trump alongside six women whose faces were blacked out. The committee did not say why their faces were blacked out.

Several of the photos have already circulated in the public. Democrats pledged to continue to release photos in the days and weeks ahead, as they look to pressure Trump over his Republican administration’s earlier refusal to release documents in the Epstein probe.

“It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends,” said Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, in a statement.

Jeffrey Epstein talking to Woody Allen on set

This undated, redacted photo released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee shows Jeffrey Epstein on a set talking to Woody Allen. (U.S. House Oversight Committee)

The photo release comes as a federal judge has ordered the unsealing of secret grand jury transcripts tied to Epstein’s case, clearing the way for the Justice Department to release additional records related to the investigation. Those materials are separate from the images released by House Democrats.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the photos.

Trump, once a close friend of Epstein, has said that he parted ways with him long before he faced the sex trafficking charges. Clinton, too, has minimized his relationship with Epstein, acknowledging that he traveled on Epstein’s private jet but saying through a spokesperson that he had no knowledge of the late financier’s crimes. Clinton also has never been accused of misconduct by Epstein’s known victims.

Andrew lost his royal titles and privileges this year amid new revelations of his ties to Epstein, though he has denied wrongdoing.

Epstein with Bill Clinton_U.S. House Oversight Committee
This undated photo released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee shows former President Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, with Clinton's signature at the top of the photo. (House Oversight Committee)
