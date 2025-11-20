Ex-congressional aide accused of staging violent attack in N.J.

Posted at 10:44 AM, November 20, 2025
CAMDEN, N.J. (Court TV) — A New Jersey woman is facing federal charges after she allegedly staged a violent physical assault.

Natalie Greene, 26, is charged with one count of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement, according to a press release from federal prosecutors. Both charges carry a sentence of up to five years in federal prison.

natalie greene attack

Evidence photos provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of New Jersey show Natalie Greene at the scene of the alleged attack and injuries she alleged to have suffered. Prosecutors say the attack was staged. (U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of New Jersey)

Prosecutors allege Greene and a co-conspirator staged a violent physical assault on July 23, 2025, on a trail at a nature preserve in Egg Harbor Township. Greene claimed three men attacked her and knew her by name, including her job in the federal government. NBC News reported Greene worked as a congressional staffer for Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., at the time of the incident.

When police arrived on the scene, Greene’s hands were zip-tied and her shirt was pulled over her head. Evidence photos show multiple lacerations on her face, neck and chest. The words “Trump whore” were written on her stomach, and “(redacted) is racist” was written on her back.

Prosecutors say an investigation revealed Greene wasn’t actually attacked, and instead paid a “body modification/scarification artist” to make the markings on her body. Officers also found zip-ties in Greene’s car.

Greene made her first court appearance on Wednesday. She was released on a $200,000 bond.

