Luigi Mangione’s state trial moves, pushing federal trial to 2027

NEW YORK (Court TV) — The anticipated trial dates for both Luigi Mangione‘s federal and state trials have been moved, as each court pushes their scheduled trials back.

Mangione, 27, is facing charges in both federal and New York state court on charges linked to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned down outside of a New York City hotel on Dec. 24, 2024. In New York, Mangione is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. In federal court, he is charged with stalking charges that carry a potential sentence of life in prison.

Mangione’s New York trial was initially scheduled to begin in June, with his federal trial beginning a few months later on September 8, 2026. His attorneys had opposed that, saying they needed more time to prepare for both cases, which have already garnered massive amounts of national and international attention.

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In court, state prosecutors have argued that their interests would be prejudiced by allowing the federal trial to move forward first, citing concerns about double jeopardy depending on how the federal case plays out.

On Wednesday, New York Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro amended the state’s murder trial to begin not on June 8, but instead Sept. 8 — the same day that the federal trial was scheduled to begin. The change in New York state forced the federal government to adjust its schedule, and a scheduling order signed Thursday by U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett ordered Mangione’s federal trial to begin in 2027.

The revised schedule has jury voir dire scheduled to start on Jan. 5, 2027, with the trial itself beginning on Jan. 25 and running through Feb. 12, 2027.

Mangione is also facing several charges in Pennsylvania, more than 200 miles from the site of the shooting, where he was arrested after a five-day national manhunt. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all charges.