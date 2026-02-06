Luigi Mangione Court Outburst: 'It's The Same Trial Twice!'

Luigi Mangione spoke out in court against the prospect of back-to-back trials over the killing of Brian Thompson the CEO , telling a judge: 'It’s the same trial twice. One plus one is two. Double jeopardy by any commonsense definition.' (2/6/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Caneiro Family Friend: 'Paul Loved Keith Very Much'

Luigi Mangione Court Outburst: 'It's The Same Trial Twice!'

State Rests in Paul Caneiro's Quadruple Murder Trial

Wade Wilson Challenging Legality of His Death Sentence

Timeline Shows Austin Thompson's Movements During Killing Spree

Tara Baker's Roommate: 'It's Almost Like Somebody Knew We're Weren't Going to be Home'

Meggan Sundwall's Defense Scores Wins Ahead of Murder Trial

Teen Gunman's Father Recalls Day His Youngest Son Killed His Older Brother

Prosecution and Defense Clash Over Evidence in Tara Baker Trial

Police Officer's Widow: 'Even Ted Bundy Was Charming to Some'

Tara Baker Murder Trial: Key Moments

Tepe Family Murders: Autopsy Reveals Number of Gunshot Wounds

