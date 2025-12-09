Gun, handwritten notes and clothes: See the evidence against Luigi Mangione

Posted at 2:50 PM, December 9, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

NEW YORK (Court TV) — Prosecutors have released photos of evidence they’re fighting to have admitted as part of the murder trial against Luigi Mangione.

Luigi Mangione smiles in court

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool)

Mangione has been in court for the last two weeks as he fights to exclude evidence from his New York State murder case, including evidence that was inside the backpack he was wearing at the time of his arrest in Pennsylvania. Mangione faces both state and federal murder charges in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024.

Photos released by prosecutors include a 9mm gun and a magazine allegedly found with Mangione that match the one used in the murder and handwritten notes featuring to-do checklists and maps.

Mangione’s defense has said much of the evidence should be excluded because police did not have a search warrant and did not have the grounds for a warrantless search.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all the charges he’s facing. He faces a potential death sentence if convicted on the federal murder charge.

Facebook Comments Box
gun magazine and bullet
A gun magazine and bullet are part of the evidence in Luigi Mangione's case. (Manhattan District Attorney)
  • gun magazine and bullet
  • USB drives
  • Gun
  • red notebook
  • shopping lift
  • handwritten note
  • luigi mangione's clothes
  • personal care items
  • gift cards
  • Black jeans and belt
  • black puffy jacket
  • Greyhound bus ticket
  • zipties other items
  • handwritten note
  • yellow hat
  • black Columbia sneakers
  • disposable face mask
  • black gloves
  • black neck warmer
  • green jacket
  • Green puffy jacket
  • Black puffy jacket
  • watch, facemask, flashlight, sharpie
  • usb drive on a chain
  • back of drivers license
  • Luigi Mangione was found in possession of a fake NJ drivers license.
  • apple computer
  • cash and wallet

More In:

Related Stories

Luigi Mangione in court

Bullets in Luigi Mangione’s bag convinced police he was shooting suspect

Moments after he was put in handcuffs, an offer found a loaded gun magazine wrapped in underwear in Luigi Mangione's backpack. More

Luigi Mangione smiles in court

Hearing in Luigi Mangione’s NY murder trial sheds new light on arrest

UPDATE: Minutes after he was approached by a police officer in Pennsylvania, Luigi Mangione said he didn't want to talk. More

Costumes and protesters outside Luigi Mangione suppression hearing
play button

Protests and Packed Courtroom Spark Firestorm at CEO Murder Hearing

At a suppression hearing for Luigi Mangione, supporters rally as prosecutors fight to admit a backpack of evidence tied to the alleged killing of UnitedHealthcare... More

TOP STORIES

Sarah Pender sits in court
handwritten note