Gun, handwritten notes and clothes: See the evidence against Luigi Mangione

NEW YORK (Court TV) — Prosecutors have released photos of evidence they’re fighting to have admitted as part of the murder trial against Luigi Mangione.

Mangione has been in court for the last two weeks as he fights to exclude evidence from his New York State murder case, including evidence that was inside the backpack he was wearing at the time of his arrest in Pennsylvania. Mangione faces both state and federal murder charges in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024.

Photos released by prosecutors include a 9mm gun and a magazine allegedly found with Mangione that match the one used in the murder and handwritten notes featuring to-do checklists and maps.

Mangione’s defense has said much of the evidence should be excluded because police did not have a search warrant and did not have the grounds for a warrantless search.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all the charges he’s facing. He faces a potential death sentence if convicted on the federal murder charge.