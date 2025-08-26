Ex-security guard testifies Cardi B cursed, spat on her, cut her

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — Testimony began Monday in the civil assault trial against Cardi B, with the plaintiff, former security guard Emani Ellis, taking the stand to accuse the Grammy-winning rapper of a violent and humiliating confrontation.

Ellis claims the rapper attacked her, unprovoked, on Feb. 24, 2018. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was visiting her obstetrician’s office in Beverly Hills, which is located in the building where Ellis worked security. At the time, the hip-hop star was about four months pregnant and trying to keep the news private.

According to Ellis, the confrontation occurred as Cardi B exited an elevator on the fifth floor of the building.

“After she heard me say her name, she turned back around, and the first thing out her mouth was, excuse my language, ‘Why the [expletive] are you telling people that you seen me?'” Ellis told the court. Ellis denied ever notifying others about Cardi B’s presence, asserting repeatedly that she was simply entering the elevator.

Things quickly escalated, Ellis continued, with Cardi B allegedly jabbing her finger in her face and unleashing a tirade of profanity, including racial and body-shaming slurs.

“She was like, ‘[Expletive] you, you fat-ass [expletive], I’m gonna beat your ass, I’m gonna get you fired, [racial slur], that’s why you do security,'” Ellis said, choking up as she recalled what she described as “super traumatizing.”

Among the more serious accusations, Ellis testified that Cardi B spat on her. Asked if Cardi B attempted to strike her physically, Ellis replied, “She did.” Ellis, who claimed to have sustained a facial cut from Cardi B’s fingernails, testified that she dealt with anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, insomnia, and body-shaming as a result.

Cross-examination by Cardi B’s attorney, Peter J. Anderson, focused on inconsistencies in Ellis’ account, including whether the alleged cut was on her cheek or nose, questions about medical reports, and other lawsuits filed by Ellis after separate car accidents. Anderson pressed Ellis on why she didn’t take photographs immediately after the incident, and whether she sought medical attention for her alleged facial injuries.

Ellis was also questioned about her employment history; after being fired from her position as a security guard, she said that she took a new job with better pay as a social worker helping low-income families.

Jurors, who were permitted to ask Ellis direct questions, enquired about whether cameras were present in the elevator and the timing of photographs documenting her injuries.

Ellis, who didn’t file her civil suit until 2020, maintained she had no intention of suing Cardi B immediately after the incident, citing emotional overwhelm and uncertainty. In addition, attorneys for both sides debated about details regarding emails, discovery disputes, and Ellis’ recollection of events.

Cardi B is expected to take the stand Tuesday.

