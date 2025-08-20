Emani Ellis v. Cardi B: Daily Trial Updates

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — Rapper Cardi B is expected to take the stand as she heads to trial, fighting a lawsuit claiming that she attacked a security guard.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is accused of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and false imprisonment in a lawsuit that stems from a 2018 incident.

On February 24, 2018, Cardi B went to a private appointment with her obstetrician at a doctor’s office in Beverly Hills. At the time, the rapper was approximately four months pregnant with her first child and was keeping the news of her pregnancy private and out of the tabloids.

In 2020, Emani Ellis, a security guard who was working in the building housing the doctor’s office, filed a lawsuit claiming that Cardi B attacked her, unprovoked, during that visit. In her suit, Ellis claimed that Cardi B “violently, unlawfully, intentionally, suddenly and maliciously” hit her head, face and body, leaving her with physical and emotional damages. Ellis also claims that Cardi B spat on her and used multiple profanities and racial slurs. Cardi B’s security guard, identified as “Doe 1” in the lawsuit, is also accused of attacking Ellis.

Ellis’ lawsuit additionally accuses Cardi B of working with unnamed people to have all recorded footage of the incident erased.

In a filing responding to the lawsuit, Cardi B claimed Ellis was on her personal phone and loudly announced she had just seen the rapper and appeared to be trying to record video of her. Cardi B said she asked Ellis not to say anything to anyone, but “rather than take steps to deescalate the situation, Plaintiff aggressively approached [Cardi B] and engaged her in a profanity-laced screaming match.”

Cardi B’s attorneys maintain there was no physical contact between the two women during the incident, which they estimate to have lasted between 60 and 90 seconds.

Ellis’ suit seeks medical expenses, damages for loss of past and future earnings, punitive damages and a civil penalty of $25,000. Pretrial filings indicate Cardi B intends to testify at the trial.

Cardi B was previously accused of throwing a microphone at a fan during a performance in Las Vegas, but did not face charges for the incident.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on August 25.