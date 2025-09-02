Cardi B Assault Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
In a total victory for Cardi B, a jury found that the rapper did not assault security guard Emani Ellis. Ellis' claims against Cardi B., including battery, assault, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, were rejected. (9/2/25) MORE
