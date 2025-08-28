Cardi B's Gynecologist on Office Clash: 'It Was An Epic Yelling Match'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Dr. David Finke, one of 4 people in the hall on 2/24/18, said Ellis' allegations don't match what he saw. He said he heard shouting from the opposite side of the building and saw Ellis hit his receptionist, who ended up with a cut forehead. (8/27/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?