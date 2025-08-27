No Hands, Just Words: Cardi B Testifies, Fires Back at Assault Claims

Cardi B testified in a civil trial filed against her by a female security guard who says the rapper verbally and physically assaulted her. Cardi B insisted the altercation was strictly verbal, and that the women made no physical contact. (8/26/25) MORE

Security guard Emani Ellis, the plaintiff in the civil case against Cardi B, detailed verbal and physical assaults she claims she was subjected to when the rapper visited a doctor's office housed in the building where she worked security.

Plaintiff: Cardi B Body Shamed Me, Cursed Me Out, Spat On Me, Cut Me

Opening Statements Reveal Dispute Over Facts of Alleged Cardi B Assault

