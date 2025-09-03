Cardi B Accuser Has No Regrets After Court Defeat: 'We Did Our Best'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Emani Ellis said she's not disappointed that the verdict was not in her favor, but doesn't believe it reflects the truth. Ellis also said accountability is important, so she's glad she and Cardi B had a chance to look each other in the eye. (9/2/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?