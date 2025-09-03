Cardi B Assault Trial: Plaintiff Rebuttal Closing Argument

Emani Ellis' lawyer, Ron Rosen Janfaza, argued that several witnesses and an incident report proved his client was assaulted, battered and emotionally harmed by Cardi B. He urged the jury to award Ellis a sum that would make her whole again. (9/2/25) MORE

Assault, Celebrities on Trial, Civil Lawsuits

