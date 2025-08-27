Cardi B testifies in her civil assault trial

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — Cardi B appeared in court Tuesday to address claims that she assaulted security guard Emani Ellis during a 2018 incident. The rapper maintained throughout her testimony that the encounter was only verbal, with no physical contact.

On the stand, Cardi B described arriving at a Beverly Hills medical building for a doctor’s appointment. She testified that as she exited the elevator on the fifth floor, she encountered Ellis filming her on a phone and referring to her celebrity status. Cardi B stated that she felt uncomfortable being recorded and followed, describing the exchange as a verbal argument in which harsh words were traded, but reiterated that no physical altercation occurred.

“I didn’t hit her. She didn’t hit me. There was no touch. So to me, there was no incident,” Cardi B said in court.

When asked about possible physical evidence, Cardi B explained that she was wearing long, flat acrylic nails with rhinestones, emphasizing that they were not sharp. She also noted that no video footage of the incident had been found and that her legal team checked for any available security cameras in the building.

According to Cardi B, the only witnesses to the encounter were the doctor she was scheduled to see and a receptionist, who briefly intervened during the argument. Cardi B said the receptionist helped to diffuse the situation.

Court proceedings included multiple objections and clarifications from attorneys and the judge. Throughout her testimony, Cardi B stood by her account, maintaining that the incident never escalated beyond words.

