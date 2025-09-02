Cardi B: Next Time, 'I'm Going to Countersue, and I'm Gonna Make You Pay'

Cardi B spoke out after her civil court victory. She thanked her lawyers, the jury, the judge, respectful members of the press, and her supporters. She also issued a warning: The next frivolous suit against her will result in a countersuit. (9/2/25) MORE

