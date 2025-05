First he was a Neo-Nazi. Then a militant Islamic jihadist. Devon Arthurs’ head-spinning story ultimately ended in murder when the disturbed teenager suddenly shot his two roommates, who were also steeped in hate, after a disagreement. This episode of Interview With A Killer, “Extreme Influence,” features the heated exchange between journalist David Scott and convicted killer Devon Arthurs as Arthurs tries to explain his crimes.

