Father charged with manslaughter after toddler swept away in floodwater

Posted at 11:13 AM, October 24, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Court TV) — A father is charged with manslaughter and child abuse after his young son was swept away in a flood.

Brandon Aguilera-Padilla is taken into custody

Brandon Aguilera-Padilla was taken into custody on Oct. 17, 2025. (Barstow Police Department)

Brandon Aguilera-Padilla, 26, faces charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and child abuse in the death of his 2-year-old son, Xavier Padilla.

Investigators with the Barstow Police Department said they were dispatched on Sept. 18, 2025, for a report of a vehicle swept away in floodwaters. Police said that Brandon and Xavier were in the car and got out after it was overtaken by the water. While they were able to exit the vehicle, the father and son were separated in the water.

Emergency crews searched for the child, whose body was found on Sept. 19.

In a statement, police said they spoke to witnesses and gathered evidence over the last month that led to Brandon’s arrest on murder charges. The district attorney then downgraded that charge to vehicular manslaughter and added the charge of child abuse.

At his arraignment, Brandon pleaded not guilty and was ordered to be held on $200,000 bail. He is due to appear in court again on Oct. 27.

