Jake Haro pleads guilty to murdering missing infant Emmanuel Haro

Posted at 2:54 PM, October 16, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (Court TV) — Jake Haro pleaded guilty to the murder of his missing 7-month-old son, Emmanuel Haro, at a court hearing on Thursday.

Jake Haro appears in court

Jake Haro appears in court on Tuesday, Aug. 26 at the Riverside Hall of Justice. Haro and his wife, Rebecca, were arrested Friday on suspicion of killing their son, Emmanuel Haro, who is 7 months old. The arraignment was continued to Sept. 4, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times / Pool)

Jake, 32, and his wife, Rebecca Haro, 41, were charged with murder and filing a false police report in the infant’s death. Emmanuel was reported missing on August 14, 2025. While Rebecca initially said she was attacked in a store parking lot and her son was taken, deputies quickly determined that the story was made up.

Jake entered a guilty plea on Thursday to all charges and appeared visibly emotional, according to KMIR, which reported that he cried as he admitted to the murder. Rebecca has pleaded not guilty and continues to face the same charges.

MORE | DA: Evidence shows missing baby Emmanuel died from long-term abuse

Emmanuel’s body has not been found, despite extensive searches. After his arrest, Jake was seen near a freeway while deputies searched for the child’s remains nearby.

In a jailhouse interview with the Press-Enterprise after her arrest, Rebecca said her husband would never hurt an infant and declared her innocence.

Jake had a prior conviction for child abuse involving another infant with his ex-wife; that child suffered broken bones, a brain hemorrhage and cerebral palsy. Jake was sentenced to probation and work release in that case.

Jake’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3, KABC reported.

