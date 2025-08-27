DA: Evidence shows missing baby Emmanuel died from long-term abuse

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (Court TV) — The day after two California parents were charged with murdering their missing baby, investigators said the child died from long-term abuse.

The case began Aug. 14 when Jake Haro, 32, and his wife, Rebecca Haro, 41, told authorities their 7-month-old son, Emmanuel Haro, had been abducted. Within 24 hours, detectives said their story fell apart. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said surveillance footage and witness statements showed no sign of a kidnapping. The investigation shifted to Riverside County, where prosecutors filed charges.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin announced the charges this week. Both parents face charges of murder, child abuse, and filing a false police report. Hestrin said evidence shows Emmanuel was abused over time and died from those injuries.

Authorities have not recovered the baby’s remains but said they have leads. Hestrin stressed that prosecutors are confident they can prove the case, even without a body.

“Everybody failed this baby…that was close to him,” Hestrin said.

At a press conference on Wednesday, prosecutors revealed Jake had a prior conviction for child abuse involving another infant with his former wife. That child suffered broken ribs, a skull fracture, a brain hemorrhage and permanent cerebral palsy.

Prosecutors argued for prison, but a visiting judge sentenced Jake to probation and work release. Hestrin called the decision “an outrageous error,” saying Emmanuel would still be alive if Jake had been behind bars.

What’s Next?

Sheriff Bianco stated that thousands of hours were spent on the investigation and condemned false reports on social media, which he said hindered the search. Authorities described the case as devastating, with Bianco calling the baby’s death “preventable in numerous ways.”

The district attorney confirmed the case is not eligible for the death penalty and no plea deal will be offered. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4.

