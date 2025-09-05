Parents plead not guilty in murder of missing 7-month-old son

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (Court TV) — The parents of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro were back in court on Thursday, where they pleaded not guilty to the murder of their son.

Jake Haro, 32, and Rebecca Haro, 41, were arraigned Thursday in Riverside County Superior Court. The defendants, who were arrested at their Cabazon home days after reporting the baby missing last month, have each retained separate counsel.

When Rebecca’s attorney asked the court if the case could proceed in nearby Banning rather than Riverside, the judge stated that a motion for a change of venue could be filed at a later date.

The parties were ordered to return to court for a felony settlement conference on September 16 and a preliminary hearing on September 17.

In the meantime, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office maintains that its search for baby Emmanuel continues, although they believe he died from long-term abuse.

Emmanuel was first reported missing on August 14 after Rebecca said she was attacked in a store parking lot. She told responding officers that a man approached her while she was changing Emmanuel’s diaper and knocked her unconscious. Inconsistencies in her story led deputies to suspect foul play involving Jake and Rebecca.

This story was reported by Court TV’s Emily Kean and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.