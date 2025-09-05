Parents plead not guilty in murder of missing 7-month-old son

Posted at 7:59 AM, September 5, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (Court TV) — The parents of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro were back in court on Thursday, where they pleaded not guilty to the murder of their son.

Jake and Rebecca Haro in court

Jake and Rebecca Haro appear for a hearing at Superior Court, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Riverside, Calif. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)

Jake Haro, 32, and Rebecca Haro, 41, were arraigned Thursday in Riverside County Superior Court. The defendants, who were arrested at their Cabazon home days after reporting the baby missing last month, have each retained separate counsel.

MORE | Parents of missing 7-month-old California boy are charged with murder

When Rebecca’s attorney asked the court if the case could proceed in nearby Banning rather than Riverside, the judge stated that a motion for a change of venue could be filed at a later date.

The parties were ordered to return to court for a felony settlement conference on September 16 and a preliminary hearing on September 17.

WATCH | Missing Baby Emmanuel’s Father, Jake Haro, Speaks From Behind Bars

In the meantime, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office maintains that its search for baby Emmanuel continues, although they believe he died from long-term abuse.

Emmanuel was first reported missing on August 14 after Rebecca said she was attacked in a store parking lot. She told responding officers that a man approached her while she was changing Emmanuel’s diaper and knocked her unconscious. Inconsistencies in her story led deputies to suspect foul play involving Jake and Rebecca.

This story was reported by Court TV’s Emily Kean and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

More In:

Related Stories

Baby Emmanuel Haro's parents plead not guilty
play button

Baby Emmanuel Haro’s Parents Plead Not Guilty to Murder Charges

Baby Emmanuel Haro's parents, Jake and Rebecca Haro, were back in court, where they pleaded not guilty to the murder of their 7-month-old son. More

Jake Haro
play button

Missing Baby Emmanuel’s Father, Jake Haro Speaks From Behind Bars

In an interview with the Southern California News Group, missing baby Emmanuel's father, Jake Haro, speaks from behind bars. More

side by side of parents in court
play button

Did Jake Haro Confess? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Vinnie Politan discusses which parent of Baby Emmanuel is more responsible and whether Jake Haro confessed to Emmanuel Haro's disappearance. More

TOP STORIES

anicia Woods and Richard Baptiste
Jake and Rebecca Haro in court