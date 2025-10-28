Rebecca Haro in court briefly as hearing pushed to 2026

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (Court TV) — Rebecca Haro, the mother of missing baby Emmanuel Haro, was in court briefly Tuesday, nearly two weeks after her husband pleaded guilty to murder.

Rebecca, 41, is charged with murder and filing a false police report in the death of 7-month-old Emmanuel, whose body has not been found.

On Oct. 16, 32-year-old Jake Haro pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and filing a false police report. He faces a potential sentence of 25 years to life at his sentencing, scheduled for November 3.

Tuesday’s hearing was scheduled as a felony settlement conference; however, proceedings were rescheduled for January 21, 2026. If Rebecca maintains her not-guilty plea, her case will proceed to a preliminary hearing.

MORE | Jake Haro pleads guilty to murdering missing infant Emmanuel Haro

Emmanuel was reported missing on August 14, 2025. While Rebecca initially said she was attacked in a store parking lot and her son was taken, deputies quickly determined that the story was made up.

Emmanuel’s body has not been found, despite extensive searches. After his arrest, Jake was seen near a freeway while deputies searched for the child’s remains nearby.

In a jailhouse interview with the Press-Enterprise after her arrest, Rebecca said her husband would never hurt an infant and declared her innocence.

Jake had a prior conviction for child abuse involving another infant with his ex-wife; that child suffered broken bones, a brain hemorrhage and cerebral palsy. Jake was sentenced to probation and work release in that case.