Baby Emmanuel case: Sheriff says ‘inconsistencies’ in mother’s story

A 7-month-old baby remains missing in San Bernardino County, California, after his mother claims he was abducted from a store parking lot.

Emmanuel Haro was reported missing on August 14 outside a Big 5 Sporting Goods store. His mother, Rebecca Haro, initially told police she was changing her son’s diaper outside her vehicle when a man approached her, said something she couldn’t fully understand, and knocked her unconscious. When she awoke, the baby was gone.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has now released a statement revealing troubling developments in the case:

“Investigators interviewed multiple individuals, including Emmanuel’s parents, Jake and Rebecca Haro. During those interviews, Rebecca was confronted with inconsistencies in her initial statement and declined to continue with the interview. At this point, investigators are unable to rule out foul play in the disappearance of Emmanuel.”

While Haro appeared in media interviews with what looked like bruising under her eye, consistent with her assault claim, authorities have not specified what inconsistencies they found in her account.

Court records show the child’s father, Jake Haro, has a criminal history, including a guilty plea to willful child cruelty charges in 2023 after a case that began in 2018 and went through 16 continuances. In California, this charge typically involves causing or permitting unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering to a child, said Court TV field reporter Cody Thomas.

Cairo was also arrested in June 2024 for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. He has a violation of probation hearing scheduled for September 2.

The community organized a search party the day after the reported abduction, but the baby remains missing.

On Monday, authorities said “several search warrants” had been served at the Haro home and “a large amount of surveillance video has been obtained from areas of interest.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.