Parents of missing baby Emmanuel Haro charged with murder

CABAZON, Calif. (Court TV) — The parents of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro have been arrested days after they initially reported the baby missing under suspicious circumstances.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of Jake and Rebecca Haro on murder charges on Friday morning. The couple was arrested at their home in Cabazon. Deputies who announced the arrest said their search for Emmanuel is continuing.

Emmanuel was first reported missing on August 14 after his mother said she was attacked outside of a Big 5 Sporting Goods store. Rebecca told officers that a man approached her while she was changing Emmanuel’s diaper and knocked her unconscious. But “inconsistencies” led deputies to say they could not rule out foul play in the case.

