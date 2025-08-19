Where is Baby Emmanuel? Why Did His Parents Stop Cooperating with Police?

Emmanuel Haro's mother says he disappeared after she was attacked while changing his diaper in a store parking lot. She has since ceased cooperating with police as the search for the 7-month-old intensifies. (8/18/25) MORE

Missing Persons

Latest Videos

7-month-ld Baby Emmanuel

Where is Baby Emmanuel? Why Did His Parents Stop Cooperating with Police?

missing teen Jeremiah Javon Ryan Brooks

Missing Child: Where is Jeremiah Javon Ryan Brooks?

missing teen girl Kylee Brister

Missing Child: Where is Kylee Brister?

male defendant in court

Evidence From Karen Read Investigator Could Be Allowed In Walshe Trial

17-year-old Abigail Prewitt, missing child

Missing Child: Where is Abigail Prewitt?

16-year-old Serenity Helen Tedder has been missing out of Shalotte, North Carolina since August 7.

Missing Child: Where is Serenity Helen Tedder?

photo of Jayden Spicer

Mother Charged After Missing KY Child Found Buried

17-year-old Emma Villagran Lopez is missing out of Lynn, Massachusetts. (8/12/25)

Missing Child: Where is Emma Villagran Lopez?

photos of kim kardashian and rihanna

Amy Bradley's Brother Asks Kim Kardashian, Rihanna For Help Finding Missing Sister

smiling teen girl

Missing Child: Where is Dazianna Capri Lone Wolf?

Steven Lawson sentenced

Steven Lawson Sentenced in Crystal Rogers Murder Case

brooks houck and crystal rogers

Brooks Houck Heard In Jail Calls After Murder Conviction

MORE VIDEOS