Figure skating coach sentenced for drunk driving crash with children in car

KENOSHA, Wis. (Court TV) — A Kenosha figure skating coach was sentenced to 100 days in jail after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a rollover crash that occurred while she had a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit.

Megan Oster-Schultz, 36, appeared before Judge Heather Iverson on Monday and entered a guilty plea to the charge stemming from a November 17, 2024, incident where she crashed her vehicle while driving with her two children in the car. Court records show Oster-Schultz had a blood alcohol content of .218, well above Wisconsin’s legal limit of .08.

Prosecutor Daniel Tombasco told the court that miraculously, no injuries were suffered in the rollover crash, noting it was only by the grace of God that the situation didn’t turn out worse.

Defense attorney Frank Parise described Oster-Schultz as a lifelong Kenosha resident who comes from what he called “great stock,” with her parents present in court as pillars of the community. He noted that she continues her career coaching young figure skaters and is highly regarded in her profession, as evidenced by character letters submitted to the court.

Parise explained that Oster-Schultz was going through a divorce at the time of the incident and had let the stresses of life and alcohol get the best of her. He emphasized this was not meant as an excuse but rather an explanation for her actions.

Parise said she has been compliant with bond conditions for nearly a year and has completed treatment and counseling programs. Both the defense and prosecution noted she had no prior criminal record before this incident.

Oster-Schultz addressed the court with an emotional apology, expressing remorse for her poor decision and the impact it had on everyone in her life, particularly those she loves most. She acknowledged that the incident had helped her grow as a person over the past 11 months and was committed to continuing to be the best mother she could be.

Judge Iverson noted the severity of actively drinking and driving with children in the vehicle, emphasizing that Oster-Schultz was supposed to protect the two most precious people in her life, but instead put them in danger.

In addition to the jail sentence with credit for one day already served, Oster-Schultz received a 12-month driver’s license revocation, must install an ignition interlock device for 12 months, and pay a fine of $1,019.50. The judge granted work release privileges after seven days served and ordered Oster-Schultz to report to jail on October 25th.

