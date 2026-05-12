Judge grants prosecutors access to Tiger Woods’ prescription records

STUART, Fla. (Court TV) — A judge will allow prosecutors to access prescription drug records for famed golfer Tiger Woods, over his objections.

Woods, 50, has pleaded not guilty to charges of driving under the influence and refusing to submit to testing after a crash on March 27. Investigators say Woods clipped a Ford F-150 with his Land Rover SUV while trying to pass a double solid line into oncoming traffic, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash. The SUV was found flipped on its driver’s side; no injuries were reported.

Deputies who responded to the scene said that the golfer denied drinking, but said “I took a few,” in response to a question about medications.

Prosecutors previously filed a subpoena seeking information about Woods’ prescription drug record history, including the names of drugs he’s been prescribed, their dosages and warnings. Woods’ attorneys fought the subpoena, citing Woods’ privacy.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Judge Darren Steele granted the prosecution’s motion after both sides reached an agreement. Under the agreement, the records the prosecution gets will be sealed from public view.

Woods was not present at Tuesday’s hearing; he was released from custody after posting a $1,150 bond shortly after his arrest. After he was released, Woods was granted permission from the court to travel out of the United States to receive “comprehensive inpatient treatment.”

Woods’ next court date is scheduled for June 2.