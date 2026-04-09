Prosecutors seek information about Tiger Woods’ prescriptions

STUART, Fla. (Court TV) — Prosecutors have given notice that they intend to file a subpoena to gain access to Tiger Woods’ prescription records.

Woods, 50, was formally charged with driving under the influence with damage to property or person and refusing to submit to testing following a crash on Jupiter Island on March 27. At the scene of the crash, deputies reported that Woods denied drinking any alcohol but said “I took a few” in reference to medications.

On Tuesday, Martin County prosecutors filed a notice stating they would issue a subpoena on April 22 for Woods’ prescription drug dispensary records. The request will include the date and times prescriptions were filled, the number of pills in each prescription, the dosage amount, all special instructions on how to take the medications and all warnings, “including but not limited to operating a motor vehicle while taking the prescription,” from Jan. 1 to March 27.

MORE | Tiger Woods told deputies ‘I took a few’ after Florida crash: Docs

Woods was driving when he crashed his Land Rover SUV while trying to swerve around a Ford F-150 pulling a trailer, investigators said. The crash sent Woods’ vehicle off the road, where it landed on the driver’s side. No injuries were reported.

Woods posted a $1,150 bond after his arrest and was released without any restrictions. Shortly after his release, Woods’ attorney filed a motion with the court seeking permission to travel out of the country to receive “comprehensive inpatient treatment.”

“The out-of-country treatment facility recommendation is based upon the Defendant’s complex clinical presentation and the urgent need for a level of care that cannot safely or effectively be done within the United States as his privacy has been repeatedly scrutinized,” his attorney wrote in the motion. “Ongoing medical scrutiny and public exposure create significant barriers to his care and would result in setbacks and an inability to fully engage in treatment. The selected out-of-country treatment facility will provide continuous monitoring and the ability to rapidly adjust treatment interventions in a highly-controlled environment.”

The judge authorized the travel, which was not opposed by prosecutors or the bondsman.

Woods’ next court date is scheduled for May 5.