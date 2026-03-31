Tiger Woods told deputies ‘I took a few’ after Florida crash: Docs

STUART, Fla. (Court TV) — Newly released police documents indicate that officers found drugs in golf legend Tiger Woods‘ pocket after he crashed his car while driving last week.

Woods, 50, is charged with DUI damage to property and refusal to submit to DUI testing following the March 27 crash on Jupiter Island. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released from custody after his arrest on March 27.

In an arrest affidavit released by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said that Woods was driving his black Land Rover SUV behind a white Ford F-150 pulling a trailer. When the F-150 slowed to turn right into a driveway, Woods allegedly attempted to go around the truck by crossing the double solid line into oncoming traffic. Deputies say Woods clipped the truck, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and flip it onto the driver’s side. The other driver was not hurt and Woods denied having any injuries at the scene.

When officers arrived, they observed Woods “sweating profusely” and described his movements as “lethargic and slow.” When they asked him how the crash happened, Woods allegedly said that he had been looking down at his cellphone and changing the radio station and failed to notice the truck slowing down in front of him.

Deputies asked Woods to remove the sunglasses he was wearing, and noted that his eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy beneath them. Woods allegedly denied having any alcohol that day, but when asked if he took any medications, he said, “I took a few.” Woods told the investigators that he takes medicines for high blood pressure and cholesterol, as well as ibuprofen and Vicodin for pain, according to the investigative reports reviewed by Court TV.

When given a breathalyzer, Woods’ blood alcohol levels were shown to be 0.00, but other sobriety tests officers administered had a different result. When Woods was asked to move his hands in different ways and count in other tests, officers said he had trouble following the instructions. He refused to take a urine test when asked. Officers who searched Woods reported finding two pills in his pants pocket that they identified as hydrocodone, the prescription opioid commonly known as Vicodin.

This isn’t the first time Woods has crashed a car. In 2023, the golfer was found unconscious after crashing an SUV into a raised median in Southern California. In that case, investigators said there was no sign of impairment and blamed excessive speed for the crash.

In 2009, Woods was cited for careless driving after running over a fire hydrant and hitting a tree on the morning after Thanksgiving in Florida. In 2017, he was arrested on a DUI charge after police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked on the side of a road in Florida.

Woods is due to return to court for his arraignment on April 23.