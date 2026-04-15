Tiger Woods fights prosecutors’ request to see prescriptions

STUART, Fla. (Court TV) — Pro golfer Tiger Woods is fighting back against a prosecution request to see his prescription drug records, citing privacy concerns.

Woods, 50, is charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to testing after a crash that left his Land Rover SUV on its side and has pleaded not guilty.

Last week, prosecutors filed a notice indicating their intent to file a subpoena seeking Woods’ prescription drug records. Those records would include the drug name, the number of pills in the prescription, the dosage amount and any special instructions and warnings — including any that advise against operating a motor vehicle after taking them.

When police responded to the scene of Woods’ crash on March 27, the golfer denied drinking any alcohol but told officers at the scene, “I took a few,” referencing medications. No specific names or types of medication were specified in court documents. Investigators say Woods caused the crash while attempting to veer around a Ford F-150 truck hauling a trailer that was turning into a driveway. No injuries were reported.

“Mr. Woods has a Constitutional Right to Privacy interest in his prescription records,” his attorneys wrote in a motion responding to prosecutors’ intent to seek the records. While Woods’ defense concedes that “this right to privacy is admittedly not absolute,” they requested an evidentiary hearing in which the state would be required to prove that the records are relevant to its criminal investigation.

Should the subpoena for the prescription records be granted, Woods’ attorneys have asked that they be covered by a protective order that would allow the documents to be reviewed only by prosecutors, law enforcement officers, experts retained for the case and the defense.

No hearing has been scheduled on the issue. Woods’ arraignment is scheduled for April 23; the defendant was previously granted permission to travel out of the country for “comprehensive inpatient treatment.”