FL v. Ke’mani Narda Lee Hill: Tiger Bay Teenager Murder Trial

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida teenager is standing trial on charges she murdered a man during a drug deal when she was 13 years old.

Ke’Mani Narda Lee Hill, now 15, faces a list of charges, including first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm in the death of Wilber Alberto Perez, 24, who was killed on April 19, 2024, at the Tiger Bay apartment complex.

In filings reviewed by Court TV, investigators said that Hill was with co-defendant Zion James — who was 14 at the time — when the two made arrangements to meet with Perez to purchase marijuana. James pretended to pay, then grabbed the drugs and took off running. Prosecutors say that’s when Hill pulled out a gun and killed the victim.

James pleaded no contest to several charges, including robbery with a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and delivery of cannabis, in 2025. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by two years of community control and eight years of probation. James is expected to testify against Hill.

Evidence against Hill includes messages she allegedly sent to a witness in the minutes after Perez’s death, asking them to “unlock the door” and “just take the gun,” the Alachua Chronicle reported. Hill has previous convictions dating back to 2023 and 2024.

Hill has been held without bond pending her trial.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 13.