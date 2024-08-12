FL v. Susan Lorincz: Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial

OCALA, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida woman accused of fatally shooting a neighbor through her front door is standing trial.

In June 2023, Susan Lorincz was arrested and charged with manslaughter and assault in the death of Ajike Owens. If convicted, Lorincz faces up to 30 years in prison.

An arrest affidavit states that on the day of shooting, Lorincz was observed arguing with children who were playing in a field close to her home. During that argument, Lorincz allegedly threw a roller skate at one of Owens’ children.

“After learning of this, the victim, accompanied by her 10-year-old son, approached Lorincz’s home. The victim then knocked on Lorincz’s door multiple times and demanded that Lorincz come outside. Lorincz then fired one shot through the door, striking (the victim) in her upper chest. (The victim) died from the gunshot wound.”

The affidavit also states the Lorincz called 911 when Owens approached her door:

“During the call…Lorincz advised that three juveniles who live across the street were outside her door, yelling at her. After being advised that deputies were en route to the location, that call ended.”

Minutes later, deputes in route received multiple calls reporting shots heard in the area. Lorincz also called 911 again and “advised a female tried to break down her door while yelling and that she shot through the door.”

Authorities say Lorincz had been feuding with the victim and her children for at least two years.

Lorincz, who told investigators she did not intend to hit Owens, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 12 with jury selection.