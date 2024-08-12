Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

FL v. Susan Lorincz: Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial

Posted at 7:57 AM, August 12, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

OCALA, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida woman accused of fatally shooting a neighbor through her front door is standing trial.

In June 2023, Susan Lorincz was arrested and charged with manslaughter and assault in the death of Ajike Owens. If convicted, Lorincz faces up to 30 years in prison.

combo image of two women

(L) Susan Lorincz (Marion County Jail), (R) Ajike Owens (Anthony D. Thomas via AP, File)

An arrest affidavit states that on the day of shooting, Lorincz was observed arguing with children who were playing in a field close to her home. During that argument, Lorincz allegedly threw a roller skate at one of Owens’ children.

“After learning of this, the victim, accompanied by her 10-year-old son, approached Lorincz’s home. The victim then knocked on Lorincz’s door multiple times and demanded that Lorincz come outside. Lorincz then fired one shot through the door, striking (the victim) in her upper chest. (The victim) died from the gunshot wound.”

The affidavit also states the Lorincz called 911 when Owens approached her door:

“During the call…Lorincz advised that three juveniles who live across the street were outside her door, yelling at her. After being advised that deputies were en route to the location, that call ended.”

Minutes later, deputes in route received multiple calls reporting shots heard in the area. Lorincz also called 911 again and “advised a female tried to break down her door while yelling and that she shot through the door.”

Authorities say Lorincz had been feuding with the victim and her children for at least two years.

Lorincz, who told investigators she did not intend to hit Owens, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 12 with jury selection.

More In:

Related Stories

Susan Lorincz & Ajike Owens

Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: Jury Selection Begins Monday

Jury selection begins Monday as Susan Lorincz faces manslaughter and assault charges after fatally shooting her neighbor, Ajike Owens. More

Florida woman charged with manslaughter in shooting of neighbor

Susan Lorincz, accused of fatally shooting a mother in front of her 9-year-old son in Florida, was charged with manslaughter and assault. More

Susan Lorincz booking photo

Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor appears in court

Susan Lorincz appeared wearing a dark protective vest, answered the judge's questions about her finances but did not enter a plea. More

TRENDING

Karen Read in court.
Man in orange vest and sun hat
Karen Read in court.
Man in red jumpsuit

LATEST NEWS

Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New York Sept. 14, 2017
A man whispers to a second man in court
man appears in court

SCRIPPS NEWS