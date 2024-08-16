Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Rich Buxman delivers the prosecution's closing argument saying that Susan Lorincz wasn't afraid, she was angry and rather than wait for law enforcement, she went and grabbed her gun. Lorincz is charged in the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens. (8/16/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?