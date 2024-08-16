Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Rich Buxman delivers the prosecution's closing argument saying that Susan Lorincz wasn't afraid, she was angry and rather than wait for law enforcement, she went and grabbed her gun. Lorincz is charged in the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens. (8/16/24)    MORE

Latest Videos

Susan Lorincz verdict.

Verdict Reached in the Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial

Amanda Sizemore delivers the defense's closing argument.

Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Lady attorney in court

Triple Murder Over $600 Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

