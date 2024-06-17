Florida man arrested as search for missing family turns up human remains

Posted at 9:18 AM, June 17, 2024
Scripps News Tampa Scripps News Tampa

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (Scripps News Tampa) — Human remains have been found in Florida that may be related to a missing persons case involving two adults and two children.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, a missing persons case has been open since Thursday as detectives looked for Rain Mancini, 26, Phillip Zilliot, 25, Karma Zilliot, 6, and Phillip Zilliot, III, 5.

missing persons

Missing Persons – (L) Rain Mancini, 26, Karma Zilliot, 6, and Phillip Zilliot, III, 5. (R) Phillip Zilliot, 25. (Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said human remains were found at the home of Rory Atwood, who has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the four missing people were last heard from late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and that they were with Atwood.

“Their living situation was never the best. They were transient, going from one place to another, they were staying at Rory’s for awhile and something happened. An argument came out of this one,” Sheriff Nocco explained.

Sheriff Nocco said his office received a third or fourth-hand account that a friend of Atwood got a call from him and was told that Atwood was frantic and that he had shot someone.

The Sheriff’s Office said detectives initially went to Atwood’s home and he gave permission to search the property.

Detectives found nothing on the initial search.

Friday afternoon, deputies were able to contact extended family members of the four missing people who said they had not heard from them.

The Sheriff’s Office said at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies saw Atwood at his property again. The Sheriff’s Office was granted permission to do a more extensive search on the property and that’s when human remains were discovered.

Sheriff Nocco said it was unknown how many people’s remains were found on the property and the remains are now with the medical examiner’s office.

Nocco said the human remains and admissions from Atwood led to the charge of first-degree homicide of John Doe. Sheriff Nocco said the name is John Doe because the remains haven’t been identified yet.

“Those two poor little children. It’s heartbreaking. We believe they may be on the property deceased, but we do not know that definitively, and we’ll do everything we can to track them down. We pray to God they’re alive somewhere, but at the same time, for that family, we need to find closure and we need to find justice,” Sheriff Nocco added.

The sheriff stressed the missing persons case is still open and that it will remain open until everyone is accounted for in the investigation.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it still needs the public’s help with the case.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Tampa, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

A detective testifies in court during a preliminary hearing in Kentucky. (Court TV)

Detective: Methamphetamine Found Near Miya Rudd’s Bassinet

A detective testified during a preliminary hearing about the disturbing conditions inside the home where Miya Rudd was found dead. More

stephan sterns mugshot

Murder of Madeline Soto: Case Against Stephan Sterns | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

PODCAST: In this episode, Vinnie Politan and his expert guests look more closely at Stephan Sterns, including his police interviews, body language, and cellphone analysis. More

Accident Reconstructionist Returns to Face Cross-Examination

Julie Grant and her guests discuss the accident reconstructionist, Trooper Joe Paul's testimony and if it will strengthen the prosecution's case against Karen Read. Also,... More

TRENDING

Seraya Aung's grandmother joins Court TV as the search for 2-year-old continues. Seraya went missing on May 29 when her father, Aaron Aung, who has joint custody, did not return her for an exchanged drop off with her mother,Samara Harmon.
Gabby Petito's father, Joe Petito, mother, Nicole Schmidt and stepmother, Tara Petito join Court TV and discuss the release of the FBI's Gabby Petito case file.
Miya Rudd
New documents offer more insight as we continue to learn more about what the dynamic was between Stephan Sterns and his alleged victim, Madeline Soto. Soto told a school counselor that Sterns made her 'uncomfortable.'

LATEST NEWS

stephan sterns mugshot
bionca ellis appears in court
missing persons

SCRIPPS NEWS