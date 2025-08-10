Florida woman accused of posing as registered nurse, treating patients

PALM COAST, Fla. (Scripps News Tampa) — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested a Palm Coast woman who deputies said posed as a licensed nurse and provided medical care to thousands of patients.

Autumn Bardisa arrest

Autumn Bardisa is accused of posing as a registered nurse. (Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

FCSO said the investigation into 29-year-old Autumn Bardisa began in January 2025 after hospital administrators reported she was using someone else’s license number.

Deputies said Bardisa was using the license number of a nurse who worked at a different hospital but had the same first name.

Bardisa had provided medical services to 4,486 individuals from June 2024 through January 2025, despite never holding a valid nursing license, according to the report.

On Aug 5, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Bardisa for seven counts of practicing a healthcare profession without a license and seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information.

FCSO said anyone who believes they may be a victim of Bardisa should contact them by email at fakenursecase@flaglersheriff.com for more information.

This story was originally written by Kiley Vaughan for Scripps News Tampa, an E.W. Scripps Company.

