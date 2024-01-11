Food Network’s Darnell ‘Superchef’ Ferguson arrested on multiple charges

Posted at 8:33 AM, January 11, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Scripps News) — Food Network star Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson was arrested on charges related to allegations he made terroristic threats, and for burglary after police say he illegally entered a woman’s home, according to multiple reports.

The Courier Journal reported that Ferguson also faces other charges including for assault and strangulation. He was booked into jail just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Darnell Ferguson mugshot

This booking photo provided by Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections shows Darnell Ferguson. (Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections)

Court records show a protective order was issued against Ferguson on Jan. 2 after a woman alleged Ferguson made entry into her home uninvited and became angry at her for not responding to text messages and returning phone calls.

Ferguson is said to have punched holes in the woman’s wall and broken her door, according to the protective order.

The St. Matthews Police Department said it could not release more details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident, but said the department would “try to be transparent with the public and media.”

The department called the case a “domestic violence” incident, and said “this is still an open investigation.”

Ferguson reportedly pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday and had a bond set at $10,000.

Ferguson has been featured as a celebrity chef on the Food Network and co-hosted Season 25 of the show “Worst Cooks in America” in early 2023 with co-host Anne Burrell.

He has also been a judge on “Chopped” and “Guy’s Grocery Games,” and made an appearance on OWN’s “Food Fantasies.”

Ferguson is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18. The Food Network did not immediately release a statement on the matter.

This story was originally published by Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

jon gruden stands in court

Arguments over Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against NFL heard in Nevada Supreme Court

Jon Gruden is accusing the NFL of intentionally leaking the emails that led to his resignation from the Raiders in 2021. More

people standing in court

Trial Outburst: Virtual Participant Yells ‘Free Thug Mistrial’

Someone participating in the Young Thug RICO Trial on Zoom yelled out, 'Free Thug Mistrial' as the court was recessing for a brief break. More

Bail hearing for alleged Tupac Shakur killer.

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Bail Hearing

There was a bail hearing today for alleged Tupac Shakur killer Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who wants to be released on bail ahead of trial. More

TRENDING

woman attacks man in still from video
still from video showing couple fighting
GFX side-by-side of Dulos house and Jennifer Dulos.
GFX of Richard Allen, Abigal Williams and Liberty German.

LATEST NEWS

tire and tree in grassy area
woman attacks man in still from video
Booking photos of Victor and Megan Turner

SCRIPPS NEWS

Dad, stepmother arrested for their 5-year-old's murder 34 years later
Estate where Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife, son goes up for auction
Woman accused of stealing $100M from US Army to buy clothes, cars