Lawsuit accuses Kylie Jenner of ignoring staff harassment, discrimination

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — A former housekeeper has sued reality star Kylie Jenner, claiming she was subjected to harassment and discrimination while working at the star’s properties.

Angela Hernandez Vasquez filed the complaint against Jenner, 28, as well as several companies, including Tri Star Services LLC and La Maison Family Services.

Vasquez says in the complaint, reviewed by Court TV, that she was hired to work as a housekeeper at Jenner’s Beverly Hills residence on Sept. 10, 2024. She worked at that property for only seven days before she was transferred to Jenner’s property in Hidden Hills, where she began to report to Patsy, the head housekeeper, and Elsi.

“From her first day at the Hidden Hills residence, Plaintiff was treated with hostility and exclusion,” the complaint states. “Throughout her employment, Plaintiff was subjected to severe and pervasive harassment” by Jenner’s agents, which included Patsy and Elsi.

The complaint alleges that Vasquez was given the “most difficult and undesirable tasks,” was publicly belittled and shamed and suffered abusive treatment. She said that the supervisors snapped their fingers at her, falsely accused her of misconduct and even demanded to see her phone.

Vasquez, who is Salvadoran and Catholic, alleged that employees on Jenner’s property would make “discriminatory and derogatory” statements about her national origin, religion and immigration status. Comments allegedly made to Vasquez included, “Catholics are horrible people.” Vasquez claimed that Elsi and Patsy would mock or intimidate her regarding her immigration status while emphasizing their own status as U.S. citizens.

In a meeting with supervisors to address the issues, Vasquez said that Patsi and Elsi “mocked and interrupted her and no remedial action was taken by any supervisors who witnessed this. Plaintiff later learned the meeting had been secretly recorded without her permission.”

Things did not get better after the meeting; Vasquez alleged that things even escalated to physical violence in March 2025 when a supervisor “threw hangers at [her] feet while reprimanding her.”

Vasquez said she began developing symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder and took a medical leave in July 2025, but when she returned, things were just as bad. She eventually resigned on Aug. 4, 2025.

The lawsuit does not claim that Jenner herself did or said anything discriminatory. The lawsuit alleges that Jenner and the named companies allowed the behavior to occur and failed to pay wages in accordance with California law. Among the violations alleged are a failure to pay overtime, a failure to allow employees rest and meal periods and a failure to reimburse business expenses.

Jenner has not made any official statement in response to the lawsuit.