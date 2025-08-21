Former attorney charged with strangling girlfriend to death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Court TV) — A Nashville man with a history of domestic violence accusations has been charged with murder after an autopsy confirmed his girlfriend died from strangulation.

Jared Streich, 40, is facing murder charges in the death of Miranda Gray, 46, who was found dead in her apartment on Monday.

Streich called 911 at 9:30 a.m. Monday, requesting an ambulance, claiming Gray was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they found Gray deceased. When asked how long she had been unresponsive, Streich declined to answer, police said in a news release.

Tuesday’s autopsy revealed Gray had numerous injuries and died from strangulation.

Homicide detectives noted that Streich was violating bond conditions from a February aggravated assault arrest where he allegedly threatened Gray with a knife. As part of his bond conditions, Streich was prohibited from visiting Gray’s apartment.

Police arrested Streich Monday night on the bond violation charge while the death investigation continued. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $75,000 for that charge.

Court records show Hermitage Precinct officers had arrested Streich multiple times this year on domestic violence-related charges. In addition to the February case, which was indicted by a grand jury as domestic assault with an October court date, he was arrested on April 29 on charges of aggravated assault and violating bond conditions.

Gray had reported that Streich pushed her head into a closet door and shut a patio door on her arm. Records show those charges were dropped on May 1.

On July 26, Streich was arrested again on charges of aggravated assault and violating bond conditions after Gray reported he had cut her wrist with a knife inside the apartment on July 20. His bond was set at $85,000, but records show the charges were dropped on August 1.

Just two days later, on August 3, Streich was arrested for violating bond conditions after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the apartment and found him there. His bond for that arrest was set at $2,500.

In the February case, Gray allegedly told a domestic violence detective that she was talking with the district attorney’s office about prosecution and planned to follow up at the Family Safety Center for an order of protection and counseling. However, in subsequent police responses, Gray declined counseling, an order of protection, prosecution, and shelter services, police said.

Streich had worked as an attorney until his license was suspended earlier this year after complaints — unrelated to criminal activity — were filed against him, The Tennessean reported.

