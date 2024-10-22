Former deputy accused of murdering lieutenant wife, staging suicide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Court TV) — A former sergeant in a Florida sheriff’s office is behind bars and charged with killing his wife — a lieutenant — and trying to cover up the murder as a suicide.

Anthony Shea, 49, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, Eloida “Ellie” Shea, 39, who was found dead from a single gunshot wound in the family’s home on Oct. 14. Days later, police determined that what Anthony had reported to be a suicide was actually a homicide and arrested him.

Ellie had worked at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office since 2011, where she had reached the rank of lieutenant. Anthony had also worked for the sheriff’s office as a sergeant but resigned earlier this year following an internal affairs investigation. The investigation centered around an intimate relationship Anthony had while on duty, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by Court TV.

Anthony described his wife to officers who responded to the scene as “depressed and overwhelmed” after learning about his affair and said the two had been arguing. Wanting to give her space, Anthony said he took their two daughters to a Publix grocery store to buy Brussels sprouts. Officers noted in their arrest report, “Anthony Shea attempts to control the crime and direct deputies to evidence which will confirm his alibi. … Anthony Shea has blood on his forearms and hands and washes them in the kitchen sink.”

When detectives reviewed cell phone records, they said the evidence didn’t align with Anthony’s story. Investigators said the records show Anthony was likely using Ellie’s phone to send messages to himself and, at one point, inadvertently began an audio recording with her phone. That audio recording did include the gunshot, but in their arrest warrant, police said Anthony could be heard coming into the bedroom and remaining in the room for approximately 50 seconds before calling 911.

While the internal affairs investigation is recent and prompted Anthony’s resignation this summer, previous court filings indicate problems in the Shea marriage dating back more than 10 years. Ellie asked the Court for protection from her husband, according to a 2012 court filing found by WFTV. In that filing, which says the couple has been married for 17 or 18 years and shares five children, Ellie said that Anthony threatened to have “ten men rape her.”

The arrest warrant included a note that a review of Ellie’s cell phone showed she had done an internet search for, “I’m a cop, and my husband sexually assaulted me.” During an interview with police, Anthony told detectives that he and his wife had intercourse the night before her death.

Anthony is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail. He is next due in court for a pre-trial detention hearing on Oct. 25.