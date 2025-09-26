Former Ky. cheerleader charged after infant found in closet waives hearing

Posted at 9:21 AM, September 26, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News Lexington Scripps News Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington/Court TV) — Laken Snelling, facing charges in connection with the discovery of a dead infant in a closet, made a brief appearance in court Friday, where she waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Laken Snelling in court

Laken Snelling stands next to her attorney during a court appearance on Sept. 26, 2025. (Court TV)

Snelling is charged with abuse of a corpse in connection with the grisly discovery; a coroner’s report listed the child’s cause of death as “undetermined.” The report said that “extensive microscopic analyses are essential to determine the cause and manner of death.”

At Friday’s hearing, Snelling waived her right to a preliminary hearing, as the case heads to a grand jury for the next step in the process.

Snelling, who was released from jail earlier this month after posting a $100,000 bond, is on house arrest without an ankle monitor. She is living with her parents at their home in Tennessee. The University of Kentucky confirmed to Scripps News Lexington that Snelling has withdrawn from school and is no longer a member of the university’s stunt team.

Laken Snelling in court
