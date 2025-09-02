University of Kentucky cheerleader arrested after infant found dead in closet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — A University of Kentucky student is facing multiple charges after police found her deceased infant wrapped in a towel inside a trash bag in a closet, according to arrest records.

Laken Snelling, 21, was arrested Saturday and charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and concealing the birth of an infant.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Aug. 27 for “a deceased infant being located inside of a closet,” according to the arrest citation. The citation details that the “infant was located wrapped in a towel inside of a black trash bag.”

After being read her Miranda rights, Snelling was interviewed by officers and “admitted to giving birth,” the citation states.

Snelling also “admitted to concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside of a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel.”

Snelling is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will release the infant’s cause of death.

The University of Kentucky confirmed that Snelling “has been a member of the STUNT team for the last three seasons” and directed all other questions to the Lexington Police Department.

This story was reported by Scripps News Lexington and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.