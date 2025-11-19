Former Olympic snowboarder wanted for orchestrating murder of witness

Posted at 3:42 PM, November 19, 2025
Associated Press Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Olympic snowboarder for Canada who is wanted by authorities for running a multi-national drug trafficking network is facing additional charges in connection with the killing of a federal witness, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Wednesday.

Ryan Wedding

Ryan Wedding is seen in a 2024 photo. (FBI)

Ten other defendants have been arrested on charges in the federal indictment unsealed in California that accuses Ryan Wedding of orchestrating the January killing of the witness in Colombia to help Wedding avoid extradition to the U.S.

Authorities are now offering up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of Wedding, who’s on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list. He’s believed to be living in Mexico under the protection of the Sinaloa cartel, with whom authorities say he’s working closely to funnel massive quantities of drugs into Canada and the U.S.

“Whether you are a street-level drug dealer … or an international drug kingpin, we are coming for you,” Bondi told reporters. “We will find you and you will be accountable and held to justice for your crimes.”

Wedding — whose aliases include “El Jefe,” “Public Enemy,” and “James Conrad King” — was charged in 2024 with running a drug ring that moves some 60 tons of cocaine a year using long-haul semi trucks to bring the drugs between Colombia, Mexico, Southern California and Canada.

Authorities say Wedding and his co-conspirators used a Canadian website called “the Dirty News” to post a photograph of the witness so he could be identified and killed. The witness was then followed to a restaurant in Medellín in January and shot in the head.

“Wedding placed the bounty on the victim’s head, and the erroneous belief that the victim’s death would result in the dismissal of criminal charges against him and his international drug trafficking ring, and would further ensure that he was not extradited to the United States. He was wrong,” said Bill Essayli, the top federal prosecutor for the Central District of California.

The U.S. government is also offering rewards of up to $2 million for others involved in the killing of the witness.

fbi most wanted poster
Ryan Wedding is wanted by the FBI. (FBI)
  • fbi most wanted poster
  • Ryan Wedding photo
  • Ryan Wedding
  • Wanted poster for snowboarder Ryan Wedding

More In:

Related Stories

Defendant Matthew Lanz is interrogated by police
play button

Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial: Defendant Interrogated by Police

Defendant Matthew Lanz is interrogated by police after his arrest. Lanz is accused of murdering Justin and Amber Hicks in their home. More

in-car surveillance footage of Matthew Lanz
play button

Defendant in Patrol Car: ‘I Feel Terrible… Was the Lady Pregnant?’

Detective Peter Dwyer details transporting defendant Matthew Lanz to jail as in-car surveillance footage is shown to the court. More

Jonathan Joss talks to reporters following a fire at his San Antonio, Texas, home

Man indicted on murder charge in death of actor Jonathan Joss

Ceja Alvarez remains free on a $200,000 bond in the death of 'King of the Hill' voice actor Jonathan Joss. More

TOP STORIES

Ryan Wedding photos
Jonathan Joss talks to reporters following a fire at his San Antonio, Texas, home