‘He’ll Get His’: Man charged with murdering ex and her new boyfriend

Posted at 3:28 PM, April 16, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

PARIS, Ky. (Court TV) — A Kentucky man will head to trial on charges he murdered the mother of his child and her boyfriend.

booking photo of Christopher Taulbee

Christopher Taulbee is charged with the murders of Dixieana Brainard and Charles Callaway. (Bourbon County Detention Center)

At a hearing Wednesday, a judge found probable cause to bind Christopher Taulbee over on two counts of murder for the deaths of Dixieana Brainard and Charles Callaway. Taulbee has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Kentucky State Police Detective William Howard testified at Wednesday’s hearing that investigators found the two victims at a residence after getting a call about two people who had died. Brainard was found shot to death in a truck, while Callaway was killed in a field nearby.

Taulbee was arrested shortly after the bodies were discovered. He was found naked, covered in blood, behind the wheel of a vehicle with a flat tire and a missing driver’s side door. Police said Taulbee confessed to shooting Brainard and then stabbing Callaway before beating him with a baseball bat. Officers found a bloody knife and baseball bat inside Taulbee’s vehicle.

Detective Howard testified that after killing Callaway, Taulbee moved both bodies into the home where they were found. Brainard’s four-month-old child was found unharmed at the scene and taken to a hospital.

“If I could get my hands on (Taulbee), I’d take him out myself,” Callaway’s brother, Tyler Norman, told cameras outside Wednesday’s hearing. “He’ll get his.”

Callaway leaves behind two children. “I don’t want him to be forgotten,” Crystal Brown, Callaway’s sister, told Scripps News Lexington. Brainard’s father, Daniel, echoed her sentiments. “We’re not gonna let her memory die in the way that he wanted her to go away. That’s not going to be Dixie’s story.”

