Historic powerball winner arrested days after claiming $167 million prize

PINELLAS CO., Fl. (Scripps News Lexington) — The winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in Kentucky history was arrested just days after celebrating their monumental win. James Farthing, a Georgetown resident, and his mother, Linda Grizzle, publicly claimed the record-breaking lottery prize of $167 million on April 28.

However, the following evening, Farthing found himself in trouble with the law. He was arrested on battery charges in Pinellas County, Florida, following an altercation at a hotel bar in St. Petersburg.

Newly-released body camera footage reveals the chaotic scene as deputies responded to the incident. The footage shows Farthing kicking a deputy in the face during the arrest of another individual involved. The deputy can be heard giving commands, instructing Farthing to “put your hands behind your back right now!” When Farthing attempted to flee, he was subdued by a taser, and a second deputy tackled him to the ground.

As tensions unfolded, one of the deputies questioned Farthing’s girlfriend, Jacqueline Fightmaster, who was seated on the ground in the hotel lobby. In a remarkable disclosure, Fightmaster stated, “We came to the Kentucky Lottery in Louisville and we claimed the check, which was $167 million,” just moments before she herself was arrested for public intoxication.

Fightmaster was later released, and Grizzle bonded her son out of jail before he was extradited back to Kentucky. Farthing ultimately spent time in custody at Scott County Jail, from where he was released on June 22 for time served. He is scheduled to return to Florida in September to address the charges stemming from the incident.

Despite the legal troubles that have followed their historic win, the Kentucky Lottery confirmed that Farthing and Grizzle received their jackpot winnings, providing a striking contrast between their significant financial windfall and the ensuing chaos of their personal lives.

Parts of this story were reported by Scripps News Lexington and converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.