How Effective Is Lori Daybell’s Cross-Examination Style? | Opening Statements Podcast

Julie Grant looks at some of the fiery back-and-forths Lori Daybell had with witnesses in the first week of her Arizona trial. She’s representing herself in her trial for the murder of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. Plus, a member of the Menendez family was hospitalized after a graphic photo was shown at a hearing.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Jim Broyles and Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.