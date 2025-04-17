How Effective Is Lori Daybell’s Cross-Examination Style? | Opening Statements Podcast

Gary Hilton IWAK Banner

Posted at 8:00 AM, April 17, 2025
Julie Grant looks at some of the fiery back-and-forths Lori Daybell had with witnesses in the first week of her Arizona trial. She’s representing herself in her trial for the murder of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. Plus, a member of the Menendez family was hospitalized after a graphic photo was shown at a hearing.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Jim Broyles and Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

