IA v. Luke Truesdell: Metal Pipe Massacre Trial

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (Court TV) — An Iowa man accused of killing four people is facing life in prison if convicted at trial.

Luke Truesdell is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the June 5, 2024, deaths of Keonna Ryan, Romondus Cooper, Amanda Parker and Brent Brown.

On that day, Linn County deputies found the bodies of Ryan, Cooper and Parker in an outbuilding. All three had blunt force injuries to their heads and were pronounced dead at the scene. Brown was also found with blunt force injuries and later died.

Truesdell was also located at the scene, and allegedly admitted to hitting the four victims with a metal pipe. In an interview with detectives at the scene, Truesdell allegedly admitted to several motives; however, those statements will not be heard by a jury.

Truesdell’s defense argued he was not read his Miranda rights before the statements were made, and a judge partially granted their motion in July. Truesdell’s defense also argued for a change of venue, but their request was denied twice.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 4.