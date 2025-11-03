rachel wade iwak

IA v. Luke Truesdell: Metal Pipe Massacre Trial

Posted at 2:44 PM, November 3, 2025
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (Court TV) — An Iowa man accused of killing four people is facing life in prison if convicted at trial.

Luke Truesdell is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the June 5, 2024, deaths of Keonna Ryan, Romondus Cooper, Amanda Parker and Brent Brown.

luke truesdell on bodycam

This image from bodycam video shows Luke Truesdell on June 5, 2024, at the scene where four people were killed. (Linn County Courts/Court TV)

On that day, Linn County deputies found the bodies of Ryan, Cooper and Parker in an outbuilding. All three had blunt force injuries to their heads and were pronounced dead at the scene. Brown was also found with blunt force injuries and later died.

Truesdell was also located at the scene, and allegedly admitted to hitting the four victims with a metal pipe. In an interview with detectives at the scene, Truesdell allegedly admitted to several motives; however, those statements will not be heard by a jury.

Truesdell’s defense argued he was not read his Miranda rights before the statements were made, and a judge partially granted their motion in July. Truesdell’s defense also argued for a change of venue, but their request was denied twice.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 4.

More In:

Related Stories

Bryan Kohberger knife sheath
play button

New Photos Released of Knife Sheath Tying Bryan Kohberger to Murders

Officials have released more photos from the Bryan Kohberger investigation, including images of the knife sheath found at the crime scene. More

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse

Bryan Kohberger due in court for hearing over additional restitution

Convicted killer Bryan Kohberger will be back in court Wednesday for arguments over additional restitution. More

Matthew Pahl appears in court

WI v. Matthew Pahl: Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial

Matthew Pahl is charged with the murder of his long-time girlfriend, whose body was found decomposing in the woods. More

TOP STORIES

Kimberly Sullivan appears in court
luke truesdell on bodycam